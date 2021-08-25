Boosted Finance (BOOST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $244,658.68

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for about $4.09 or 0.00008349 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $244,658.68 and approximately $124,015.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00052812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00124649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00156161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,940.40 or 0.99954808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $503.80 or 0.01028950 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.76 or 0.06567790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.