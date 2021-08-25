BORA Market Cap Reaches $185.98 Million (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One BORA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC on exchanges. BORA has a total market capitalization of $185.98 million and approximately $35.25 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BORA has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BORA Coin Profile

BORA (CRYPTO:BORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,244,247 coins. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com . BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

