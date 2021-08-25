BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,339 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of BorgWarner worth $44,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $1,919,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 15,054 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,254.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWA opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

