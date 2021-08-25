BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.13 billion.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 19,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,774. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.36.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,254.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BorgWarner stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of BorgWarner worth $58,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

