Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX opened at $118.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.46. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,148,442 shares of company stock worth $190,415,254. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

