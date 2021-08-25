Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Sells $57,835.80 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $57,835.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.13. 11,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,742. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -110.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.00.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

