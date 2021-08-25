Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Sells $57,835.80 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $57,835.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.13. 11,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,742. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -110.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.00.
Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
