Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory Sells 1,479 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $61,230.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EPAY traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.13. 11,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

