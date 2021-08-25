BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-$0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $218-$219 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.02 million.BOX also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.79-$0.81 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.86.

NYSE BOX traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,821. BOX has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -128.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,139,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

