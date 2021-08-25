Brian J. Cobb Buys 10,500 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) VP Brian J. Cobb acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $19,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HGBL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,853. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15. Heritage Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Heritage Global in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Heritage Global in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Heritage Global in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

