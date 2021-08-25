Bridge Mutual (BMI) Market Cap Hits $43.70 Million

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $43.70 million and $468,652.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded up 70.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bridge Mutual alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00053303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00127287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00157884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,085.65 or 1.00151876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.74 or 0.01029845 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.10 or 0.06592567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,818,805 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Mutual should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bridge Mutual using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bridge Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bridge Mutual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.