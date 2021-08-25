Brigham Minerals, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MNRL. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 736.84%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 48,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $884,799.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $503,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,006 shares of company stock worth $9,803,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,770,000 after acquiring an additional 612,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 32.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after acquiring an additional 35,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after buying an additional 145,695 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth about $13,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.