Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 4,717 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

ETSY opened at $201.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.16.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

