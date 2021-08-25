Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 7,841 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 126.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,856 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after acquiring an additional 568,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,588,000 after acquiring an additional 32,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,030.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,081 shares of company stock worth $7,346,166. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $578.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $541.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.83 and a fifty-two week high of $583.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

