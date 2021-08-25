Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $195.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.