Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.37.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

