Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,544,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 205,653 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.