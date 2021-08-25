Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITW opened at $230.56 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.24. The stock has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

