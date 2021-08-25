Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,004 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of AtriCure worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 32.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,603,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $329,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,226 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.78 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $85.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.70.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

