Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24. The firm has a market cap of $147.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.32%.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

