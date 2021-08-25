Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 19,344 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,344 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,285 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,170,000 after purchasing an additional 893,763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,960 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,957,000 after acquiring an additional 447,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,476,000 after acquiring an additional 403,054 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047 over the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.86.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

