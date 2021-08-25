Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 3,907 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Chubb by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Chubb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 98,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,680,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,454 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $185.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.88. The firm has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

