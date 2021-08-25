Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,017 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 36.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 7.9% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 67,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 53,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 15.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.55. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

