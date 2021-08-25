Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $6.26 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.