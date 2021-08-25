Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $6.90 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

NYSE:APD opened at $270.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.41.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

