Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BIO opened at $788.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.84. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $472.84 and a one year high of $789.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $697.84.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,627 shares of company stock worth $4,242,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

