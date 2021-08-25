Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $7.60 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth about $179,560,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,106,000 after purchasing an additional 457,942 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,713,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 452,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,590,000 after acquiring an additional 348,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,585,000 after acquiring an additional 299,300 shares in the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

NYSE TRI opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.44. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $74.82 and a one year high of $116.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

