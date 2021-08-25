Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 41,675.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,308,000 after acquiring an additional 192,959 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,116,000 after buying an additional 181,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,195,000 after buying an additional 163,099 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,478.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,016,000 after buying an additional 151,933 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,341.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,541,000 after acquiring an additional 132,881 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $458.28 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $286.18 and a 52-week high of $471.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $446.96.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.