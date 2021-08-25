Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 1,230.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,456 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,122,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Avantor by 10.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after buying an additional 89,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Avantor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,933,000 after buying an additional 284,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Avantor by 770.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at $49,836,245.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 537,439 shares of company stock worth $18,740,500 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

