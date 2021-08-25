Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after acquiring an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,422 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Copart by 12.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,217,000 after acquiring an additional 496,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,174,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Copart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,635,000 after buying an additional 25,884 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $141.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.07 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.44. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

