Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $6.47 Million Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,582 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Watsco as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,084,000 after acquiring an additional 254,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after acquiring an additional 236,583 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $45,126,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2,672.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 97,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $276.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

