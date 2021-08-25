Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 1,821 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 114.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after acquiring an additional 202,342 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 72.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 65,369 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,093 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $75.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $5,929,775.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,400 shares of company stock worth $17,334,220 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.