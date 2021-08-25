Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 2,170 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,738,000 after buying an additional 60,130 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,478,088,000 after acquiring an additional 99,515 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,580,000 after purchasing an additional 177,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,263,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,322,000 after purchasing an additional 108,554 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $192.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.19 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

