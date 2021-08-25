Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 3,154 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $836,502 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NDAQ opened at $190.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.00. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.