Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 47,253 XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total value of $12,178,097.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,208,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,645,743.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

