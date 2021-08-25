Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 22,518 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,518 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 468,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $108,450,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.8% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ICE opened at $117.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

