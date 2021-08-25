Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 6,791 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $51.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

