Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 89,102 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,102 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 13.41% of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 92.5% during the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 39,154 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JHMH opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.04.

