Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Avalara at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 400.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after buying an additional 1,192,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 12.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,642,000 after purchasing an additional 360,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Avalara by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,919,000 after purchasing an additional 217,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $176.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.55. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $259,393.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,762 shares of company stock worth $12,916,361 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVLR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

