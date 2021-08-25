Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,333 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.30. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

