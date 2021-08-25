Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.24.

EAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of EAT stock opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 27.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 101,082 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $2,566,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.