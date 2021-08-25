Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is Sector Gamma AS’s 4th Largest Position

Sector Gamma AS increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,431 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 6.2% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $34,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.67. 445,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,849,853. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

