Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Has $41.43 Million Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,096,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719,000 shares during the quarter. The RealReal makes up approximately 3.3% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.31% of The RealReal worth $41,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The RealReal by 178.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Shares of REAL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,627. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.14.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The business had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $950,529.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,913,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,318,620.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,140 shares of company stock worth $2,749,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

