Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 945,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,916,000. General Motors comprises about 4.5% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. owned 0.07% of General Motors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $223,030,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after buying an additional 2,820,610 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,112.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $160,794,000 after buying an additional 2,567,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $135,031,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,342,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,946,574. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

