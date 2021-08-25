Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) CEO Adam D. Amsterdam Sells 5,500 Shares

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.44. 4,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.77 and a 12 month high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.9% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 48,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

