Brokerages Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.14 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce $19.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $11.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $73.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $86.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $146.93 million, with estimates ranging from $119.87 million to $163.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRON. TheStreet cut shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 158,269 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 222,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the period. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.77. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

