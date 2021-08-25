Brokerages Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.14 Million

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce $19.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $11.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $73.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $86.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $146.93 million, with estimates ranging from $119.87 million to $163.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRON. TheStreet cut shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 158,269 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 222,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the period. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.77. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.