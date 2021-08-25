Brokerages Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to report $3.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the highest is $3.19 billion. CSX posted sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $12.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,601,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in CSX by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CSX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,642,000 after buying an additional 255,092 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in CSX by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in CSX by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

