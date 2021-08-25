Brokerages Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to Post $0.23 EPS

Equities analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.24. Global Medical REIT also posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,348,000 after purchasing an additional 305,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after purchasing an additional 759,769 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 63.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,419 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,699 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at about $41,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $979.00 million, a P/E ratio of -117.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

