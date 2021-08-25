Brokerages Anticipate Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.19 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will announce $405.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $398.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $417.88 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $353.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,329 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 367.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after purchasing an additional 803,206 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $4,587,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 2.56. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

