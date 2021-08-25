Brokerages Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). TPI Composites posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

In related news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 6,392 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $289,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at $231,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Alton Hughes sold 5,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,653. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after acquiring an additional 575,449 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 67.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 22.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 215,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 145.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 289.52 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

