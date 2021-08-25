Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Post $1.14 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will post $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.19. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,491,000 after buying an additional 680,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,627,000 after buying an additional 608,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,998,000 after buying an additional 1,296,831 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.85. 171,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,690,258. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

